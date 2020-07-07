Police on scene of reported search for missing person in Lancaster County

Emergency dispatch said a search was ongoing for a missing person in Manor Township, and police are now on the scene.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the area of Habecker Church Road and Central Manor Road in Manor Township around 2:00 a.m. on July 7 in connection to a search for a missing person.

Around 6:30 a.m., multiple police vehicles arrived at a nearby lake, where search crews were populating.