Police searching for missing Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say they are looking for a missing Lancaster man, last seen on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Luis Morales was last seen by a family member at his home on Hebrank Street.

Officers say Morales also has other medical conditions that are a cause of concern for both his family and police.

Police were also told that Morales is on the Autism spectrum, and is non-verbal.