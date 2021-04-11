x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police searching for missing Lancaster man

Lancaster City Bureau of Police say that Luis Morales was reported missing on Sunday. Morales' family say he is non-verbal and on the Autism spectrum.
Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say they are looking for a missing Lancaster man, last seen on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Luis Morales was last seen by a family member at his home on Hebrank Street.

Officers say Morales also has other medical conditions that are a cause of concern for both his family and police.

Police were also told that Morales is on the Autism spectrum, and is non-verbal.

Officials ask anyone who has seen Morales to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301, and if they find him to stay with him until assistance arrives.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Ways to protect your car and home this winter