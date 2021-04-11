Police searching for missing Lancaster man

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say they are looking for a missing Lancaster man, last seen on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Luis Morales was last seen by a family member at his home on Hebrank Street.
Officers say Morales also has other medical conditions that are a cause of concern for both his family and police.
Police were also told that Morales is on the Autism spectrum, and is non-verbal.
Officials ask anyone who has seen Morales to call the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301, and if they find him to stay with him until assistance arrives.