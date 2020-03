Jeffrey Seago walked away from his home in the 100 block of East Chapel Ave around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police search for a man with severe dementia missing from Carlisle.

Carlisle Police say Seago has severe dementia and may not know his name.

He is about 5'11" and weighs about 160 lbs. His red hair is turning grey, he has a grey mustache and facial hair.