Police search for driver who fled after hitting pedestrian

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a driver they say struck someone and fled the scene on Sunday.

According to West Manchester Township Police, the crash happened on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of North Oxford and Filbert Street.

The victim was hit by a light blue Subaru Impreza being driven by a woman.

The woman did not stop, and was last seen turning left onto West Philadelphia Street.