Deadly pedestrian incident in Franklin County closes roads, now open

The roadways were closed shortly after 9 p.m. Monday while police investigated the incident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The public was asked to avoid an area in Chambersburg due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were at the scene of a fatal Franklin County crash in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court on Jan. 16.

The roadways were closed shortly after 9 p.m. while police investigated the incident but were reopened a couple of hours later.

The striking vehicle did remain at the scene, according to police.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it is released.

