Deadly pedestrian incident in Franklin County closes roads, now open

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The public was asked to avoid an area in Chambersburg due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.
According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were at the scene of a fatal Franklin County crash in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court on Jan. 16.
The roadways were closed shortly after 9 p.m. while police investigated the incident but were reopened a couple of hours later.
The striking vehicle did remain at the scene, according to police.
At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been released.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide more information as it is released.