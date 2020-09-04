Police say vehicle thefts on the rise, remind residents to practice safe habits

Officials say a rise in vehicle thefts haven't been limited to one part of East Pennsboro Township.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are warning residents that they have seen a rise in vehicle thefts.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department and other surrounding departments say they have seen an increase in the thefts, and they have not been isolated to one part of the township.

So far, police say they have reports of vehicles being entered in the 200 block of Wyoming Avenue and the 200 block of Brick Church Road.

Police posted on Crimewatch that people are getting bored and weather is getting nicer, drawing criminals out of the house.

Officials say that residents should keep their vehicles locked, remove all valuables, and keep the keys to the vehicle inside your home.