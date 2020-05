The suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the public, according to officials.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are on the scene after a person was shot Saturday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to police.

State police say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Chambersburg Road on Route 30.

Police say to avoid the area because it is still an active scene.