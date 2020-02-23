Police: Naked man dies after resisting arrest, Schuylkill County

Police say the man was only wearing one sock as he ran towards them.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Schuylkill County man died after behaving erratically and resisting arrest yesterday afternoon, according to police.

Troopers were dispatched to a residence on the 1st block of North Greenview Road, North Manheim Township, at around 3:33 p.m. for a man reported to be acting erratically.

Upon their arrival, police say they heard Adam Gamrak, 38, in a garage on the lower floor of the residence.

Police say Gamrak then exited the garage and aggressively ran towards the troopers wearing only a sock.

After failing to follow police instructions, a taser was used on Gamrak and a struggle ensued between him and police, according to the report.

Police say while in custody, Gamrak became unresponsive and lost consciousness.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to officials.

Police say they suspect that he died under the influence of a controlled substance.