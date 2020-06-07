Police looking for two people connected to fatal hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg

On Saturday, June, 27, police responded to the area of South 13 and Derry Streets for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for two individuals connected to a fatal hit-and run-crash in Harrisburg last month.

Once police arrived, it was determined that one of the vehicle operators was in serious condition and later died as a result of their injuries.

Harrisburg police are trying to find the driver and another occupant who was in the vehicle.

Officials say the vehicle is a Chevy SUV, Suburban or Tahoe, in red or maroon color. Police say the SUV should have front drivers side damage.