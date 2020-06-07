Police looking for two people connected to fatal hit-and-run crash in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg police are looking for two individuals connected to a fatal hit-and run-crash in Harrisburg last month.
On Saturday, June, 27, police responded to the area of South 13 and Derry Streets for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Once police arrived, it was determined that one of the vehicle operators was in serious condition and later died as a result of their injuries.
Harrisburg police are trying to find the driver and another occupant who was in the vehicle.
Officials say the vehicle is a Chevy SUV, Suburban or Tahoe, in red or maroon color. Police say the SUV should have front drivers side damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at (717)-558-6900 and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit. You can also submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website. Police also say a Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information on this incident.