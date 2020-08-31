Police looking for suspects involved in stealing items from vehicles in Lower Allen Township

Cash, electronics and credit cards were stolen from the vehicles, according to police.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Police Department is looking for suspects involved in stealing items from vehicles Friday morning.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of Rossmoyne Manor for the report of a vehicle entry and discovered that between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., individuals entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the neighborhoods of Cumberland Park and Rossmoyne Manor.

Officials say witnesses observed three men and a female running through the area of Wayne Road and Cumberland Road around 2:40 a.m.