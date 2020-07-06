Police looking for suspect conducting various thefts in Upper Allen Township

The reported thefts have taken place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, according to officials.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly conducted various thefts on Friday morning.

The reported thefts took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, according to officials.

Anyone who has been a victim of theft is asked to report the crime to the police.

Officials say people should always ensure their homes and vehicles are locked.