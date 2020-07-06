Police looking for suspect conducting various thefts in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly conducted various thefts on Friday morning.
The reported thefts took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m, according to officials.
Anyone who has been a victim of theft is asked to report the crime to the police.
Officials say people should always ensure their homes and vehicles are locked.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or their attire is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at (717)-238-9676. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting (717)-850-UAPD (8273) or by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.
