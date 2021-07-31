Police looking for man who exposed himself to juvenile in Park City Center

The juvenile reported that the man pushed open the bathroom stall door and pulled down his shorts and underwear to expose his genitals to him.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile at Park City Center in Lancaster City on Thursday evening.

Officials say the juvenile reported shortly before 6 p.m., while using the restroom located in the food court area when he saw an unknown man.

The man initially blocked the juvenile's attempts to leave the stall but eventually left the bathroom quickly when the juvenile took out his cell phone, according to authorities.

Police said it is believed that the man depicted in the photos is the suspect in the incident based on the description of the suspect provided by the juvenile and security camera footage. Investigators believe the suspect arrived at Park City Center via a Red Rose Transit Bus #2, at approximately 4:40 pm.

The City Police Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident and is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information related to this individual's identity is urged to call Detective Ryan Hockley at (717)735-3317 or the Lancaster City Police front desk at (717)735-3300.