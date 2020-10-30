Police looking for Lancaster woman charged with aggravated assault on a constable

Brittany Anderson was charged after two-state constables responded to her house to take her into custody on outstanding warrants, according to police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a Lancaster woman who is charged with aggravated assault on a constable.

Brittany Anderson was charged after two-state constables responded to her house to take her into custody on outstanding warrants, according to police.

Authorities say after one of the constables identified himself to Anderson and told her that he was there to serve a warrant, she entered her vehicle which was parked on North Lime Street, and right next to the constable.

Anderson then started the vehicle, put it into reverse and quickly backed up while the constable was standing next to it, according to police.

The constable jumped onto the driver's side running board of the vehicle to avoid being struck. Officials say the constable held on until the vehicle stopped momentarily as Anderson shifted the vehicle into drive.

Police say once the car stopped, the constable jumped off the vehicle and Anderson sped off.