Police issue warrant in connection to West York homicide

Ronald Boyd Jr., 29, has been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting death of Angel Perez II on Sunday.

Perez was at a party or gathering in the 1400 block of West Market Street on Sunday morning, when police say, he was shot multiple times.

It is believed that Perez was targeted.

Police say Boyd is to be considered armed and dangerous.