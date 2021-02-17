x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Police issue warrant in connection to West York homicide

Ronald Boyd Jr., 29, is charged with homicide in connection to the shooting death of Angel Perez II on Sunday.
Credit: West York Police Department

West York Borough Police issue warrant in connection to Sundays shooting death of Angel Perez II. 

RELATED: Coroner releases identity of person killed in West York shooting

Ronald Boyd Jr., 29, has been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting death of Angel Perez II on Sunday. 

Perez was at a party or gathering in the 1400 block of West Market Street on Sunday morning, when police say, he was shot multiple times. 

It is believed that Perez was targeted. 

Police say Boyd is to be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or if anyone sees Boyd, should contact 911. 