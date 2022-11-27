Police investigating Lancaster County shooting that left 16-year-old injured

AKRON, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.
According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a home on High Street in Akron Borough around 4:16 p.m. on Sunday, to help a reported shooting victim.
The 16-year-old male, who is not being identified, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated and is reportedly in stable condition.
West Earl Township Police said this is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the public.
Police add, while they collected information from individuals who were on scene, they are still asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact Detective Byrnes at (717) 859-1411 or by email at jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.