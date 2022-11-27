Police investigating Lancaster County shooting that left 16-year-old injured

Authorities said the shooting on High Street in Akron Borough is an isolated incident, and that there is no danger to the public.

AKRON, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured.

According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a home on High Street in Akron Borough around 4:16 p.m. on Sunday, to help a reported shooting victim.

The 16-year-old male, who is not being identified, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated and is reportedly in stable condition.

West Earl Township Police said this is an isolated incident, and there is no risk to the public.