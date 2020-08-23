Police investigating two separate shootings in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in Harrisburg Saturday night.
The first shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of North Cameron Street and Reily Road, authorities said.
Two individuals, both in serious but stable condition, were struck as a result of the shooting and taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment, according to officials.
Police say the second shooting took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hunter Street
Two people were also struck in this shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police say the shootings are not believed to be related but are both are under investigation.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at (717)-558-6900, or individuals can submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.