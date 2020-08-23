Police investigating two separate shootings in Harrisburg

The first shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of North Cameron Street and Reily Road, authorities said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in Harrisburg Saturday night.

The first shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of North Cameron Street and Reily Road, authorities said.

Two individuals, both in serious but stable condition, were struck as a result of the shooting and taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment, according to officials.

Police say the second shooting took place at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hunter Street

Two people were also struck in this shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the shootings are not believed to be related but are both are under investigation.