Police investigating the death of Lancaster man who was found unresponsive in parking lot

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Thursday night.
Officials say 34-year-old Travis Work was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a parking lot at DoubleTree Resort, located on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike at 9:50 p.m.
Police and emergency services attempted life-saving measures on Work and were unsuccessful in reviving him, according to authorities.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning, police said.
Anyone with information on Work’s whereabouts or activities on Thursday evening are asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police or submit a tip through the Crime Watch website.