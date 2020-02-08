Police investigating the death of Lancaster man who was found unresponsive in parking lot

Police say 34-year-old Travis Work was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a parking lot at DoubleTree Resort, located on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Thursday night.

Officials say 34-year-old Travis Work was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a parking lot at DoubleTree Resort, located on the 2400 block of Willow Street Pike at 9:50 p.m.

Police and emergency services attempted life-saving measures on Work and were unsuccessful in reviving him, according to authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday morning, police said.