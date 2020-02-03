x
Police investigating stabbing in Swatara Township

A juvenile teen allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing.

On March 1, police responded to the 3400 block of Sharon Street in Swatara Township for a reported stabbing. 

Upon arrival, police learned that two teens had been fighting each other.

That altercation resulted in a juvenile stabbing an 18-year-old victim.

Police say that the victim received treatment for the non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.

The juvenile is in the custody of his parents while a police investigation continues.