Police investigating stabbing in Swatara Township

A juvenile teen allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing.

On March 1, police responded to the 3400 block of Sharon Street in Swatara Township for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police learned that two teens had been fighting each other.

That altercation resulted in a juvenile stabbing an 18-year-old victim.

Police say that the victim received treatment for the non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.