Police investigating stabbing in Marietta Borough that left man in hospital

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that has left one man in the hospital.
Authorities say they responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Biddle Street in Marietta Borough for a reported stabbing on March 31 around 8:00 p.m.
A woman reported to police that Thomas Christopher, 20, stabbed a victim in the chest area with a knife.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.
If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to contact police at 717-426-1164.