Police investigating stabbing in Marietta Borough that left man in hospital

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that has left one man in the hospital.

Authorities say they responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Biddle Street in Marietta Borough for a reported stabbing on March 31 around 8:00 p.m.

A woman reported to police that Thomas Christopher, 20, stabbed a victim in the chest area with a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.