Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired incident.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Sheetz store in the 2000 block of South Queen Street in York Township for a report of shots fired between a black and white vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found that both vehicles had fled the scene after striking a Chevrolet Equinox in the parking lot.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.