Police investigating shots fired in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening.
Police say a witness reported two groups of two men shooting at each other, after which both groups fled.
Officers say they found several shell casings in the area of the reported shooting.
No injuries were reported.
Police are asking people that live on Sussex Drive and South Arlington Avenue to look at any surveillance video they might have for and suspicious activity from around 7 p.m. on Tuesday