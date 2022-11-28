Lancaster County police investigating shots fired at alleged 'private party' establishment

On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of Soul Sensations, located at 3441 Columbia Avenue for a report of shots fired.

On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of Soul Sensations, located at 3441 Columbia Avenue, for a report of shots fired, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a disturbance between two unidentified people in the parking lot resulted in multiple fired gunshots.

Those reportedly involved in the incident had fled prior to police arriving on the scene. Officers located multiple spent shell casings from a firearm in the parking lot.

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, the suspects involved in the shooting may have left the scene on Columbia Avenue in a black colored truck.

Over the past several months, police have been called to Soul Sensations multiple times for disturbances, loud noises, and fights, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

It has reportedly been conveyed to police that the building is being rented out for late-night "private parties" when these incidents occur.