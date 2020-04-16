Police investigating shooting that sent one to hospital in Lancaster

Authorities are searching for a dark colored SUV, a driver, and a passenger who allegedly got out of the vehicle and fired shots at an occupied home.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a victim in the hospital.

On April 15 around 4:20 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Manor Street in Lancaster city for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say that the injury did not appear to be life threatening and the victim is expected to recover.

While canvassing the area, police located several shell casings.

After an investigation, police say they discovered that the shooting occurred as the result of a dispute.

In the events leading up to the shooting, authorities say a dark colored SUV pulled up in front of a residence.

A passenger allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fired several shots toward an occupied home before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading toward West King Street.