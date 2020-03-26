Police investigating shooting that left man injured in Hanover Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.
The shooting occurred on March 25 around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover Borough.
Police originally responded to the scene for a reported burglary, where a 21-year-old Hanover man said he had shot a male intruder who fled the area on foot.
Around the same time, police were notified of a 29-year-old New Oxford man who was seeking treatment at a local hospital for gunshot wounds that were deemed non-life threatening.
Authorities say it was found that the two men knew each other and were having a dispute at the time of the shooting.
Police say that the incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Officials are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact police at 717-637-5575.