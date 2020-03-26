Police investigating shooting that left man injured in Hanover Borough

Officials say that the victim was shot during dispute with another man he knew.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

The shooting occurred on March 25 around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Baltimore Street in Hanover Borough.

Police originally responded to the scene for a reported burglary, where a 21-year-old Hanover man said he had shot a male intruder who fled the area on foot.

Around the same time, police were notified of a 29-year-old New Oxford man who was seeking treatment at a local hospital for gunshot wounds that were deemed non-life threatening.

Authorities say it was found that the two men knew each other and were having a dispute at the time of the shooting.

Police say that the incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.