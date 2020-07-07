Police investigating shooting that left two injured in Lancaster

Two teenage victims were taken to the hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Lancaster city.

On July 6 around 9:00 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Lake and Coral Streets in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, police found a victim near the 500 block of Lake Street.

The victim, a 17-year-old, suffered a single gun shot wound to the leg. They were transported to the hospital, and police say they are expected to survive their injury.

Police located a second gunshot wound victim in the first block of Ruby Street.

That victim, a 19-year-old from Lancaster city, suffered a graze wound from a bullet on the lower leg, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After canvassing the area, authorities say they found spent shell casings.