Police investigating shooting that left two injured in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in Lancaster city.
On July 6 around 9:00 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Lake and Coral Streets in Lancaster.
Upon arrival, police found a victim near the 500 block of Lake Street.
The victim, a 17-year-old, suffered a single gun shot wound to the leg. They were transported to the hospital, and police say they are expected to survive their injury.
Police located a second gunshot wound victim in the first block of Ruby Street.
That victim, a 19-year-old from Lancaster city, suffered a graze wound from a bullet on the lower leg, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
After canvassing the area, authorities say they found spent shell casings.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800)-322-1913.