YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in York city that happened Saturday morning.

Officials say around 1:11 a.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the first block of Grant Street.

The man was believed to have been targeted, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and is in stable condition., officials said.