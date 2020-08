Emergency dispatch said the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. on August 24 near 18th and Market Streets in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrisburg.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. on August 24 near 18th and Market Streets in Harrisburg.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the shooting or the extent of those injuries.

It is unknown if a suspect is in custody at this time.