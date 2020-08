A 35-year-old victim was flown to the hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Chambersburg that left one man in the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting occurred in the parking lot to the rear of the first block of West Liberty Street in Chambersburg.

Police say a 35-year-old victim suffered a single gunshot wound, and was flown to York Trauma for treatment.