Police investigating 'alleged inappropriate behavior' at Elizabethtown Area School District

The Elizabethtown Area School District says that the misconduct was sexual in nature and "appropriate measures" were taken related to the accused employee.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Area School District announced yesterday that police are investigating an employee's "sexual in nature" misconduct at one of the district's schools.

The district says in a statement posted on its website that the employee was a paraprofessional working at the secondary school complex.

A support staff member notified EASD of the alleged behavior on May 3, the statement says. The district also reassured parents that officials filed a ChildLine report and notified police.

They encourage anyone with information to contact law enforcement and pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

District officials say they have taken "appropriate measures" related to the employee.

EASD also clarified rumors that the high school went into a lockdown as a result of this incident. What actually happened, the district says, was the high school went into a "stay put" as a result of an unrelated student matter.