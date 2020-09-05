Police investigating report of shots fired near playground in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a playground in Steelton on Wednesday.
At around 10:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lincoln Street for a report of shots fired.
Police say they received information that an individual was shot at while driving near the playground on Bailey Street.
The individual said that a confrontation took place before shots were fired.
Any information on this incident can be reported through the Crimewatch tip feature, by calling 717-939-9841, or to Officer Thompson at dthompson@steeltonpa.com