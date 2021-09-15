Police investigating assault on Navy sailor from Harrisburg shown in viral TikTok

The video then shows the woman call Nolte various profanities before taking his hat off, throwing it on the ground, then slapping him in the face.

In a post on his Facebook page, Nolte says that he and his friend were going to get pizza when another customer claimed that her husband was in the Army and that Nolte was "a fake." Nolte says he showed her his military ID, after which she showed him her dependent military ID, saying that that was what his ID was supposed to look like.