Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

On Feb. 24 at 6:27 p.m., a gray Ford pickup truck, double cab, with a Tonneau cover struck a legally parked car along the 300 block of Bridge Street.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH
Footage from the alleged hit-and-run shows the victim's white vehicle just before the suspect's truck struck it.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — New Cumberland Police are investigating a Friday hit-and-run crash. 

According to police, on Feb. 24 at 6:27 p.m., a gray Ford pickup truck, double cab, with a Tonneau cover struck a legally parked car along the 300 block of Bridge Street. 

The suspect's vehicle then continued traveling north on Bridge Street. 

Footage captured from the incident is below: 

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400. 

