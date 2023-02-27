Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — New Cumberland Police are investigating a Friday hit-and-run crash.
According to police, on Feb. 24 at 6:27 p.m., a gray Ford pickup truck, double cab, with a Tonneau cover struck a legally parked car along the 300 block of Bridge Street.
The suspect's vehicle then continued traveling north on Bridge Street.
Footage captured from the incident is below:
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to contact the New Cumberland Police Department at 717-774-0400.