Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — New Cumberland Police are investigating a Friday hit-and-run crash.

According to police, on Feb. 24 at 6:27 p.m., a gray Ford pickup truck, double cab, with a Tonneau cover struck a legally parked car along the 300 block of Bridge Street.

The suspect's vehicle then continued traveling north on Bridge Street.

Footage captured from the incident is below: