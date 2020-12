If you were at Thomas P. Grater Community Park between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, contact police.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the cause of the recent fire at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center.

If you were in Thomas P. Grater Community Park between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and observed anyone, including a male on a bicycle around the playhouse, please contact the police.