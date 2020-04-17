x
Police investigating double murder-suicide in New Freedom Borough

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the incident is a double murder-suicide.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a double murder-suicide.

On April 16 around 5:00 p.m., police were dispatched to a structure fire at a residence on South Constitution Avenue in New Freedom Borough.

Upon arrival, authorities found that the fire started from an unattended item being cooked.

It was found that they were three deceased people inside the residence.

Officials say that a preliminary investigation shows that the incident appeared to be a double murder-suicide.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.