Police investigating death of elderly man in Lancaster County

Authorities are seeking to speak with anyone who had interactions with Miller in the days prior to his death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an elderly man found near his home.

Officials say Charles Miller, 74, died on March 8 at an area hospital after he was found in an outside area of the first block of South Wolf Street in Manheim on February 25.

An autopsy was performed on March 9 and results are pending.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts and/or who he had interactions with in the days prior to his death is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.