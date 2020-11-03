x
Police investigating death of elderly man in Lancaster County

Authorities are seeking to speak with anyone who had interactions with Miller in the days prior to his death
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of an elderly man found near his home.

Officials say Charles Miller, 74, died on March 8 at an area hospital after he was found in an outside area of the first block of South Wolf Street in Manheim on February 25.

An autopsy was performed on March 9 and results are pending.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts and/or who he had interactions with in the days prior to his death is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

Information can also be submitted via CrimeWatch.