Police investigating deadly crash in Lancaster County

An 18-year-old from Reading was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Ephrata Police Department.
Credit: yaroslav1986 - stock.adobe.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of March 24. 

The crash occurred at mile marker 41 on U.S. Route 222 Northbound, just north of Route 322, in Ephrata Township on Friday at 9:20 a.m. 

An 18-year-old from Reading lost control of his sedan on a wet roadway, slid off the roadway and struck a tree. 

The man, who was transported to Tower Health- Reading Hospital, did not survive his injuries. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200 x255 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH

