Police investigating Dauphin County car fire that spread to home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are investigating a fire that occurred in Swatara Township.

According to Swatara Township Police, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 9:27 a.m., officers responded to a car crash along the 900 block of S. 29th Street.

At the scene, one of the cars was on fire, which was spreading toward the second car.

In an attempt to save the unburned car and the nearby property, officers moved the car away from the burning vehicle.

However, the authorities didn't know that the car was not in park. The emergency brake wasn't engaged either, which allowed the car to roll away from the scene and into a nearby home.

As a result, the home sustained damage from the fiery car hitting it and caught on fire as well.