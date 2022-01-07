Police investigate fatal crash in Lancaster County

The Ephrata Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation of a motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on South Cocalico Road.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday in West Cocalico Township.

The motorcycle was driven by a 20-year-old male from Gap.

Police say the crash occurred in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road.

According to police, the motorcycle entered the opposing lane of travel at a 90-degree curve in the road and struck an oncoming pick-up truck.

Sheldon Moyer, 56, was the driver of the truck.

The Lancaster County Coroner pronounced the motorcycle driver dead at the scene.