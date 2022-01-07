Police investigate fatal crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 8:36 p.m. on Thursday in West Cocalico Township.
The motorcycle was driven by a 20-year-old male from Gap.
Police say the crash occurred in the 300 block of South Cocalico Road.
According to police, the motorcycle entered the opposing lane of travel at a 90-degree curve in the road and struck an oncoming pick-up truck.
Sheldon Moyer, 56, was the driver of the truck.
The Lancaster County Coroner pronounced the motorcycle driver dead at the scene.
Anyone who has further information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Nixon at 717-738-9200 x 260.