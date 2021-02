The crash that involved a pedestrian, happened around 5 p.m. on East Main Street

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Middletown Borough.

Middletown Borough Police say East Main Street between Pine and Race Streets will be closed for an investigation.

Spruce Street from Water Street up to Main Street is also closed.

Emergency dispatchers say the crash was dispatched around 5 p.m. Wednesday.