Police investigate acts of vandalism in one Lancaster County town

Pequea Township Police say someone is propelling small stones or ball bearings at vehicle or house windows near Willow Street

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pequea Township Police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the Willow Street area.

According to police, several vehicles and houses along Cobblestone Drive, Charlestown Drive, and West Penn Grant Road were damaged.

Police believe a suspect or suspects have been propelling small stones or ball bearings at windows of vehicles and houses in the area. The acts are occurring during the early morning hours.