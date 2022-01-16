Woman, child rescued from car in Susquehanna River after police incident

Authorities say a man held a woman at knifepoint while atop a vehicle in the Susquehanna River. When police fired shots at him, he fell into the river and is missing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials say that a woman and child were rescued and a man is missing after a car got stuck in the Susquehanna River and a shots fired incident unfolded.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, crews responded to the river below the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 for a car that went off the road into the water.

Authorities say that a man, woman, and child inside the vehicle crawled onto the roof of the car via the sunroof.

Upon arrival, police say that the man, later identified as Miguel Maldonado, 36, was holding the woman at knifepoint, and she appeared to have already suffered a wound.

Chardo said that Maldonado was allegedly yelling, "shoot me, shoot me!" to authorities.

Authorities say that after what was described as an extensive effort to diffuse the situation, Maldonado attempted to cut the woman.

At that point, police shot four times in the direction of Maldonado.

Chardo says that authorities are not sure if Maldonado was hit by any of the shots because he fell into the river, and is still missing as of Sunday evening.