Police seeking information after incident with child who claims they were being chased in Middletown

The witness told police that the boy said that someone was chasing him before taking off running east on West Main St. in Middletown.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information about a child that may have been in danger in Middletown.

Authorities say on March 20 around 11:20 p.m., a person heading to work spotted a young child running east on West Main St. between North Catherine St. and Union St. in Middletown.

Police say the Good Samaritan stopped their vehicle and asked the child if he was okay.

The child told the witness that someone was chasing him.

The witness told police that he told the child to stay put until he pulled his car around to help, but the child took off running east and was last seen in the area of the 7-Eleven store.

Authorities say the child was describe as being approximately 11-years-old with dark hair. He was wearing dark pajamas at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 717-558-6900.