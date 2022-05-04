x
Police respond to reported incident in Harrisburg

At this time, it's unclear what has occurred or if anyone was injured.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have responded to a reported incident in Harrisburg.

According to city officials, authorities responded to the area of 6th and Curtain Streets in Harrisburg around 1:00 p.m.

For over an hour, there was a heavy police presence in the area of 4th and Emerald Streets, as well.

As of 3:00 p.m., authorities had left the scene.

At this time, it's unclear exactly what occurred if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

