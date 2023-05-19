Three schools placed on lockdown, Carlisle Pike closed after crash, police incident

All lanes of Carlisle Pike are closed between Hempt Road and North Locust Point Road for a crash with injuries, officials said.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Authorities are advising people to avoid the area of Carlisle Pike after a crash and police incident.

All lanes of the Carlisle Pike are closed due to an accident with injuries between Hempt Road and North Locust Point Road in Hampden Township, officials said.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time.

According to the Cumberland Valley School District, four people fled a crash on foot, and are being pursued by police.

The school district said on advice of authorities, it placed its ninth-grade school, Hampden Elementary School, and Sporting Hill Elementary School on lockdown, preventing anyone from entering or exiting the building. However, the school day was expected to continue as normal.