The stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Friday in Mount Pocono Plaza.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper.

Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.

Delrio ran off, but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

As for the street sweeper, he was treated at the scene in Monroe County.