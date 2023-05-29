Police: Good Samaritan beaten after trying to stop man from assaulting woman

The victim said he saw a man trying to assault a woman and when he tried to intervene, the man turned his aggression onto him.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after they say a good Samaritan was beaten by a man after trying to stop that same man from allegedly assaulting a woman he had been fighting with moments earlier.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Wilson Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who explained he had been walking in the area when he noticed a man and woman arguing. During the argument, the victim said the man tried to assault the woman and when he tried to intervene, the man turned his aggression onto him.

Police say the suspect hit the man multiple times before the victim was able to move away from him. The suspect then reportedly reapproached the man, pushed him to the ground and assaulted him before he was pulled away by the woman and a witness.

The man and the woman left before police arrived and have not been found.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to be OK. A friend of the victim started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the man.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue button-up shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information may contact investigators through Crime Solvers at , 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

