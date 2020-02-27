Police give Dauphin County Commissioner ride home after found 'intoxicated' inside convenience store

“The officer requested permission from his supervisor to give Mr. Hartwick a ride home to his residence inside the township rather than to allow him to drive.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have confirmed that they gave Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III a ride home in the early morning hours of February 16 after an officer determined that he appeared to be intoxicated while at a convenience store within the township.

As a result, Hartwick was not charged with any offense.

Swatara Township Police Public Safety Officer Darrell Reider confirmed the ride to FOX43, after explaining it to PennLive via the email below:

“Our officer determined that Mr. Hartwick was intoxicated inside a convenience store, and he was not causing any annoyance or alarm to anyone,” Reider wrote. “The officer requested permission from his supervisor to give Mr. Hartwick a ride home to his residence inside the township rather than to allow him to drive.”

Hartwick issued a written statement Tuesday, in which he called himself a victim of character assassination:

"I will no longer address personal attacks from someone willing to put our children in the middle during a custody battle. People see this for what it is – a sad attempt at character assassination, and I will play no part in it.'’