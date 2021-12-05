Police, fire, and a towing company partner for 'Operation Move Over' in Lancaster County

Manheim Twp. Police and fire and Wayne's Towing and Recovery partnered to spread awareness about a new state law requiring drivers to move over at emergency scenes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department is trying to spread awareness over a new law that impacts drivers.

Wednesday, the police department partnered with Wayne's Towing and Recovery for 'Operation Move Over.'

"It is quite frightening because they're [drivers] mere inches away from you at time," said Lt. Michael Piacentino, the public information officer.

"222 is very scary for us. We had another tow company in a local area that lost an operator and his customer on 222. They were both hit by an impaired driver," said Wayne McDade, co-owner of Wayne's Towing and Recovery,.

McDade knows the risk he faces every time he pulls over to help someone on the side of the road.

"It is absolutely the most dangerous part of the job. Statistics show a tow truck driver is hit and killed every six days," said McDade.

He cites data from AAA. The tow truck driver has been hit too.

"Twice. Nothing serious. My most serious injury was some muscles in my shoulder," he said.

McDade as well as Manheim Township Police and Fire want to prevent future injuries and death and save drivers from expensive citations.

As part of 'Operation Move Over', they placed a giant billboard along some of Lancaster County's busiest roadways. The signage reminded drivers of the new PA law which requires them to move over when approaching emergency response scenes or face the imposed $500 penalty.

"Today is not an enforcement day. Today is simply an awareness campaign," added Lt. Piacentino.

If it's unsafe for a driver to move over, the law requires drivers to pump the breaks. They must slow to 20 mph or more under the posted speed limit. For example, if the posted speed limit is 65mph, that means a driver should slow to no more than 45mph.

The new law sets fines at $500 for first-time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

"With the enactment of this new law, I have already starting to see a change. I actually see brake lights, so word is getting out, and it's effective," added Lt. Piacentino.

Wednesday morning, Lt. Piacentino felt pleasantly surprised as he watched drivers on 222. Everyone followed the new law.