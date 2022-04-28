Police are investigating armed robbery near York College

The victim reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and robbed him of his cell phone before fleeing on a bicycle.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred near York College Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on April 26, according to Spring Garden Township Police.

The victim reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and robbed him of his cell phone. The suspect was last scene riding from the scene on his bicycle along Grantley Road, heading toward the rail trail.