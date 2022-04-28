x
Police are investigating armed robbery near York College

The victim reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and robbed him of his cell phone before fleeing on a bicycle.
Credit: Spring Garden Township Police

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that occurred near York College Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on April 26, according to Spring Garden Township Police

The victim reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and robbed him of his cell phone. The suspect was last scene riding from the scene on his bicycle along Grantley Road, heading toward the rail trail.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the alleged armed robbery is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police Det. Dony Harbaugh at (717) 843-0851 or dharbaugh@stpd.org.

