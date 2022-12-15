x
Police vehicle involved in deadly Luzerne County crash

The police vehicle and car collided around 5 p.m. Thursday along Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, near the Midway Shopping Plaza.

WYOMING, Pa. — A driver died, and a police pickup truck was badly damaged following a wreck Thursday in Luzerne County.

The truck and car collided around 5 p.m. along Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, near the Midway Shopping Plaza.

State police say Thomas Fiorini, 63, of Wyoming, died after his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by West Pittston Police Chief Mike Turner.

Wyoming Avenue in the area of the wreck was shut down for a time as troopers investigated.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

