Police vehicle involved in deadly Luzerne County crash

WYOMING, Pa. — A driver died, and a police pickup truck was badly damaged following a wreck Thursday in Luzerne County.
The truck and car collided around 5 p.m. along Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, near the Midway Shopping Plaza.
State police say Thomas Fiorini, 63, of Wyoming, died after his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by West Pittston Police Chief Mike Turner.
Wyoming Avenue in the area of the wreck was shut down for a time as troopers investigated.
There is no word on what led to the crash.
